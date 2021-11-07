Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: NBA Execs Waiting for Blazers Star to Demand Move

AP Photo/Steve Dykes

NBA executive reportedly believe Damian Lillard's recent public displays of affection for Portland are a calculated move to increase the trade value of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.

"[Lillard] goes from making these vague comments about, 'Yeah, I don’t know how long I’ll be here' like weeks before the season to suddenly 'I’m all-in,'" Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said on The Mismatch podcast (h/t HoopsHype). "There are front-office executives around the league who think this is a strategic choice by the Blazers, Dame’s group and all that in order to create leverage for the organization because right now around the league teams just want Dame. They don’t want CJ McCollum, they don’t want Jusuf Nurkic. They’re like, 'We’re gonna wait for Dame to demand a trade.'"

Lillard has been open about his decision to not ask for a trade and remain with the Blazers, admitting he considered the idea of departing but wants to bring a championship to Portland.

