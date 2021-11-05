LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant Headline 1st Update to NBA 2K22 Player Ratings

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

A pair of young star point guards in the Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball and the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant got boosts to their overall scores in the first NBA 2K22 player rating update of the season.

A full list of changes three weeks into the season dropped on Friday, with Morant notably jumping from 85 to 89 overall.

Morant has been spectacular so far, averaging 27.0 points on 52.2 percent shooting, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds for a 5-3 Grizzlies team currently sitting tied for fourth in the Western Conference.

The former Murray State star is in his third NBA season. He led Memphis to a playoff appearance last year after a three-season absence.

Morant was one of 10 players to get boosts of four or more points, with the others as follows:

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (76 to 82)

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (73 to 79)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (78 to 83)

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (78 to 83)

Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby (79 to 83)

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley (78 to 82)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (75 to 79)

Oklahoma State Thunder wing Josh Giddey (75 to 79)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (82 to 86)

Ball jumped from 84 to 87 points.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The explosive playmaker has a tendency to fill up the box score quickly, like when he had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in just 29 minutes in a season-opening win over the Indiana Pacers. The second-year pro has scored 25 or more points in four of his nine games.

Charlotte has fared well to start the season, going 5-4 in its first nine games thanks in part to Ball's efforts. The 20-year-old is looking to lead the Hornets to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.