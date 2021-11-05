X

    Elijah Moore's Updated Fantasy Outlook After 2 TDs in Jets' Loss to Colts

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2021

    AP Photo/AJ Mast

    Coming into Thursday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets rookie wideout Elijah Moore hadn't registered a touchdown catch on the year. 

    Now he has two. 

    The question for fantasy players after Moore's breakout performance—seven receptions for 84 yards and the two scores—is whether he should be on everyone's waiver-wire radar next week, and going forward. 

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    Elijah Moore with his first career TD grab! 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsIND</a> on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO<a href="https://t.co/q1n8jjHE78">pic.twitter.com/q1n8jjHE78</a>

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    The rook again! <br><br>Elijah Moore with his 2nd of the night 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsIND</a> on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO<a href="https://t.co/yD9AjwpZ0f">pic.twitter.com/yD9AjwpZ0f</a>

    The answer is...complicated. 

    Consider that Moore was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and a player whose talent the Jets were clearly excited about. It's hard to blame him for fairly pedestrian numbers—15 catches for 146 yards in six games—coming into Thursday.

    He missed the preseason with a quadriceps injury, and he's stuck on a woeful offense that for much of the year had a rookie quarterback (Zach Wilson) guiding the way and now might be looking at Josh Johnson or Joe Flacco starting at QB with Wilson and Mike White injured. 

    The Jets are a mess. When have we heard that one before?

    Plus, Moore is a rookie. And rookie wideouts, outside of outliers like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, tend to adjust slowly to the NFL game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    So Moore has the sort of tantalizing athleticism that should excite fantasy players. The Jets are desperate for playmakers. There's potential for big numbers here, right?

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    The Elijah Moore breakout game looks to be in full motion. <br><br>Man, the buzz around him in August was deafening. Often takes rookies ample time to acclimate. Have to wonder if this leads to additional explosive performances down the stretch.

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    On a night where a lot went wrong for the Jets they have to be thrilled with Elijah Moore. He’s the real deal.

    Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB

    the jets should be arrested if they don't feature elijah moore going forward

    Maybe. It would be hard to knock anybody for making Moore a speculative stash add. Maybe his breakout game is a sign of things to come. Maybe the Jets will keep throwing the ball around enough in garbage time that he'll continue producing. They certainly should involve him in the offense more regularly.

    But again, this is a rookie wideout who started slowly on a dreadful offense with major questions marks at quarterback. The red flags are numerous. Just because Moore looks like a player who could address a playmaking vacuum for the Jets doesn't mean the team, or whoever is playing quarterback for them on a weekly basis, will give him the chance to do so.

    In dynasty formats, he's very intriguing and should be rostered. Ditto for deeper redraft and keeper leagues. If you are devastated by injuries and upcoming bye weeks, Moore has tantalizing upside. 

    But don't expect Moore to emerge as a reliable starter for you. He's still a speculative add, at least for the moment. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!