Video: Kamaru Usman Shoves Colby Covington During Face-Off Ahead of UFC 268

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 268 is headlined by a rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. After a heated press conference Thursday, Usman shoved Covington in the chest during their staredown.

The two rivals continued to jaw back and forth onstage as fans in attendance started dueling chants of "Colby!" and "Usman!"

Usman and Covington are heated adversaries who don't hold back in their trash talk toward one another. The two fought for the title in December 2019, as Usman defended his belt with a fifth-round TKO in what was considered one of the best fights of the year.