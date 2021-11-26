A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Titans vs. Patriots Due to Chest, Rib, Hand Injuries

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have declared wide receiver A.J. Brown out for their road game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Turron Davenport, Brown suffered chest, rib and hand injuries last Sunday in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans. He finished the game with five catches and 48 yards.

Brown has appeared in 10 games for the Titans this season. He missed a Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old has been a significant factor in Tennessee's offense since being drafted in 2019. He has two consecutive 1,000-plus-yard seasons to begin his career and leads the team with 46 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns this year.

Brown has been Tennessee's most reliable player this season, as fellow star wideout Julio Jones has missed five games because of injury. He's also been that much more important to the Titans offense with Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry sidelined after undergoing foot surgery in early November.

Brown has been fairly durable throughout his early career. He appeared in all 16 games during his rookie campaign in 2019 and played 14 games during the 2020 season.

With Brown sidelined, the Titans will rely on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 8-3 Titans will need Brown to be healthy later in the season for a final push ahead of the postseason.