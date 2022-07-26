Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Put on NFI List with Wrist Injury Suffered Riding Bike

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Pittsburgh Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to start training camp on the non-football injury list.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that Fitzpatrick suffered a wrist injury, believed to have happened when he fell off a bike.

Tomlin noted his star safety is dealing with some discomfort at this point, but he doesn't anticipate this being a serious issue.

Fitzpatrick is a key part of one of the top defenses in the NFL when healthy, so any missed time could be devastating.

The 25-year-old has been a dynamic presence for the Steelers since he was acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh gave up a 2020 first-round pick for Fitzpatrick, but it was well worth it after earning first-team All-Pro honors in each of the past two seasons.

The versatile player had nine interceptions and three defensive touchdowns across 30 regular-season games for Pittsburgh in 2019-20. He tied for third among defensive players across the NFL in approximate value in 2019, according to Pro Football Reference.

In 2021, Fitzpatrick led the team with 124 tackles while adding two interceptions and one forced fumble.

An injury could create a major hole in Pittsburgh's secondary, although Damontae Kazee can handle a bigger role until the squad returns to full strength.

Tuesday marked the deadline for Steelers veterans to report to camp. Their first workout open to the public will take place Wednesday, with their first padded practice scheduled for Aug. 1.