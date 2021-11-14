Cody Rhodes, PAC Defeat Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo at AEW Full Gear 2021

Emma McIntyre

Cody Rhodes and PAC beat Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo in a tag team match at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

PAC hit Andrade with the Black Arrow for the win, but after the match, FTR stormed the ring to attack the victors.

As noted on the pay-per-view, the Pinnacle sold FTR to Andrade for two weeks, so their services were utilized on Saturday.

The match was essentially an intersection of two rivalries since Black and Rhodes have been at odds for the past several weeks, as have Andrade and PAC.

Black immediately took aim at Rhodes and Arn Anderson after making his AEW debut in July, leading to a series of three singles matches between Black and Cody.

The first was Black's debut match in AEW, and it saw Black beat Rhodes in dominant fashion. Cody took a few weeks off after that defeat before returning and laying down a challenge for the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Black was once again victorious in the rematch thanks to the use of black mist, which blinded Rhodes and allowed Black to hit his finisher.

A frustrated Anderson put Rhodes through the wringer in order to prepare him for a third match against Black, and his tactics seemed to work, as Rhodes rose to the occasion in a No Holds Barred match and finally picked up the victory.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, Andrade and PAC have twice locked horns on Rampage with each performer scoring one victory over the other.

Their issues started when Andrade was seemingly trying to break up Death Triangle by enticing The Lucha Bros to join forces with him instead.

Black and Andrade have a real-life connection since Black's wife, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, managed Andrade when he was in WWE.

As a result, the Black and Andrade partnership feels natural, and it has seen them attempt to help each other in their matches.

Most recently, both Black and PAC got involved during a singles match between Andrade and Cody on the Nov. 3 edition of Dynamite, which Andrade won.

In a bout that was chock full of top-flight talent, Rhodes and PAC prevailed at Full Gear, perhaps putting both of them in line to move up the card and challenge for a title in the near future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).