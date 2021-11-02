Marlon Mack Expected to Stay with Colts amid Trade Rumors, per HC Frank Reich

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is expecting running back Marlon Mack to remain with the team past Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

"[General manager Chris Ballard] is handling that, so I'm just assuming here, but I would think if something would've happened, it would've already happened," Reich told reporters.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sept. 28 that Mack and the Colts mutually agreed to pursue any trade possibilities. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network followed up on Oct. 24 with a report that Indianapolis hadn't received an offer to its liking.

Mack ran for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, but his productive season didn't stop the team from selecting Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the 2020 draft. Then the 25-year-old suffered a torn Achilles in the season opener.

After making a full recovery, Mack has struggled to register an impact for Indianapolis' offense. Through six appearances, he has carried the ball 28 times for 101 yards. Taylor, meanwhile, is leading the team with 649 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and Nyheim Hines (35 carries, 117 yards, one touchdown) has been the secondary option on the ground.

At 3-5, the Colts have some ground to make up in the AFC playoff race, but their season isn't going so poorly that they're going to throw in the towel already.

Because of that, holding onto Mack as an insurance policy makes sense rather than giving him away for next to nothing. If Taylor or Hines were to get injured, the Colts wouldn't have to scramble for a replacement.

The fact he's a free agent in the offseason should lead to a clean break with Indianapolis next spring, too.