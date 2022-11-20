Corey Kluber Eyes Red Sox in 2022 MLB Free Agency: 'They’re Well Aware of How I Feel'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent pitcher Corey Kluber indicated his interest in signing with the Boston Red Sox this offseason after already having some contact with the team, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

"I think they're well aware of how I feel," Kluber told Speier (via Chris Cotillo of MassLive).

The 36-year-old lives in Winchester, Mass. during the offseason and could enjoy remaining close to home during the regular season.

Boston also showed interest in each of the last two offseasons, although the pitcher ended up with AL East rivals New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Kluber, who was limited to eight starts between 2019 and 2020 because of injuries, showed signs of a rebound during the early stages of the 2021 season with the Yankees. The highlight was a no-hitter he threw against the Texas Rangers last May.

The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner finished his first year in New York with a 3.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 innings.

Kluber signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Rays last year and came through with a 4.34 ERA in 164 innings. The durability was the most important factor, with 31 starts being his most since 2018.

It could make him a valuable part of the rotation for the Red Sox if he signs this offseason.