Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Exits vs. Orioles with Calf Injury

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton exited Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf tightness, the team announced.

Outfielder Estevan Florial pinch hit for Stanton in the seventh inning as the star slugger did not return.

So far this season, Stanton hasn't missed a beat in helping the Yankees climb to first in the American League East. Through 39 games, he's slugging .530 with 11 homers and a 155 OPS+, per Baseball Reference.

The Bronx Bombers have boasted one of MLB's best offenses. They rank third in wOBA (.326) and second in wRC+ (118), according to FanGraphs.

Whereas losing Stanton for any stretch of time would be a major blow for most teams, New York can still lean on Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu in the top half of the order. Josh Donaldson has also rebounded from a slow start to look like an elite offensive player again.