Rams, Broncos' Updated 2022 NFL Draft Picks After Reported Von Miller Trade

AP Photo/David Richard

Von Miller's Hall of Fame tenure with the Denver Broncos is over.

The Broncos agreed to trade their star pass-rusher to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday in exchange for a second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move is seemingly an acknowledgement from the Broncos that their playoff aspirations will wait for another year, while the Rams continued their all-in push for veteran players.

Rams' Updated 2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: traded to Lions

Round 2: traded to Broncos

Round 3: traded to Broncos, compensatory pick for Lions hiring Brad Holmes as general manager.

Round 4: traded to Texans, projected compensatory pick

Round 5: own

Round 6: traded to Patriots, 3 projected compensatory picks

Round 7: own, Dolphins

Broncos' Updated 2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: own

Round 2: own, Rams

Round 3: own, Rams

Round 4: own

Round 5: own, Lions,

Round 6: traded to 49ers

Round 7: own, 49ers, Lions

The Rams have taken unprecedented steps in building a Super Bowl-caliber roster, regularly jettisoning high draft picks in favor of proven veterans. They have not had a first-round pick since selecting Jared Goff in 2016. The team has instead used picks to add Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey and Goff's replacement, Matthew Stafford.

While Los Angeles may ultimately pay for its all-in team building down the line, it's hard to argue with the immediate results. The Rams are 7-1 after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans and have emerged as a Super Bowl threat in a loaded NFC crowd.

Adding Miller is a situation where the rich are getting richer, with the Rams already leading the NFL in sacks.

Miller is also a free agent after this season, putting even more pressure on the Rams to bring a ring back to Los Angeles.