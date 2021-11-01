Broncos Trade Rumors: Kyle Fuller, Kareem Jackson Names to Watch at Deadline

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are off to a respectable 4-4 to start the 2021 season, but don't be shocked if they end up being sellers rather than buyers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote Monday that he "would expect" the team to "get calls on Kyle Fuller or Kareem Jackson."

