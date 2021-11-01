NFL Exec Says Dolphins Have 'Very Few Core Players' amid 1-7 Start to Season

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Miami Dolphins are 1-7 to start the 2021 season, and their long-term outlook is even worse without much proven young talent on the roster.

"There are very few core players," an NFL executive said of the Dolphins, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. "They probably had the most draft capital to work with, and it is not like they have turned themselves into the (1990s) Cowboys. When you miss on that many picks, you have to wonder, 'Does your coach even know what he wants?'"

The Dolphins have traded several high-profile players in recent years, including Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil, allowing the team to make five first-round picks and four second-round picks over the last two drafts.

There are few sure things on the roster as the team continues its rebuild.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, has been up-and-down since entering the league and has an 86.7 quarterback rating in 15 appearances. The team has been heavily linked to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline as a possible long-term replacement under center.

Second-year offensive linemen Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt have earned starting roles, but the entire unit has struggled this season. 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene has failed to earn consistent playing time at cornerback.

Rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle has played well this season, but his production is far behind Ja'Marr Chase, who was taken one spot earlier in the 2021 draft.

The result is a team that has lost seven games in a row after beating the New England Patriots while ranking 28th in the NFL in points scored per game and 29th in points allowed.

Miami went 10-6 last season but couldn't be expected to sustain success without more production from its young players. It creates a lot of uncertainty heading into the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline Tuesday.