Boston Scott, Jordan Howard's Updated Eagles Fantasy Stock after Game vs. Lions

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Many fantasy managers picked up Kenneth Gainwell this week, anticipating he would be the Philadelphia Eagles' top running back after the franchise placed Miles Sanders on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

However, Gainwell was used sparingly in a Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions, recording just 13 carries for 27 yards. Through three quarters, he had just one carry for three yards, which isn't ideal.

Philadelphia's unexpected big performers in the backfield against Detroit were Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. With the duo playing most of the Eagles' offensive snaps, they are shaping up to be solid waiver-wire additions entering Week 9.

Scott finished with 12 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Howard had 12 carries for 57 yards and two scores. They factored into Sunday's game more than DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Dallas Goedert, which is a sign head coach Nick Sirianni might continue to rely more on the running game in the coming weeks.

If you're a fantasy manager thinking ahead to Week 9, consider picking up either Scott or Howard over the next week. They should continue to be significant factors as long as Sanders is sidelined.

Scott has been effective for the Eagles over the last few seasons. He rushed for 245 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in 2019 and ran for 374 yards and a score last season. In both of those seasons, he averaged at least four yards per carry.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Howard has also been very effective over his career. The 26-year-old has two 1,000-plus-rushing-yard seasons to his name and ran for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Howard struggled during the 2020 season, rushing for just 60 yards in seven games, but he still ran for four scores, and after Week 8, it certainly seems like he can still be effective in the backfield. He's averaging 4.2 yards per carry in his career.

As of Sunday afternoon, Scott was rostered in just 19 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues, while Howard was rostered in just 2 percent of leagues.