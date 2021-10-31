NFL Trade Rumors: Texans Want to Build Around Brandin Cooks, Not Deal WR

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Brandin Cooks has been one of the few productive players on the Houston Texans this season, but the 1-6 squad reportedly doesn't plan to trade the receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, "Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don't expect him to be available."

Rapoport noted teams have called about potential deals, but it "doesn't sound like one for Cooks will happen."

The 28-year-old has 45 catches for 502 receiving yards this season, while no one else on the roster has more than 20 receptions or 200 receiving yards.

Cooks has been productive throughout his career despite constant movement, reaching 1,000 receiving yards in five of the last six years for four different organizations. He led Houston with 81 catches and 1,150 yards in 2020 after the team acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite his on-field success, the veteran would be an obvious trade target as the Texans look to rebuild after another slow start. The team could add assets that will help in the future while also clearing much of the player's $15.5 million cap hit in 2022, per Spotrac.

The Texans already traded running back Mark Ingram II, which angered Cooks based on his reaction on social media.

It seemingly still won't be enough for Houston to make a trade before the deadline.