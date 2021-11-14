Report: Packers' Aaron Jones Feared to Have Sprained MCL After Injury vs. Seahawks

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Green Bay Packers believe running back Aaron Jones suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones will undergo further testing to confirm the injury, although the Packers ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

The 26-year-old entered play with 516 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

The former UTEP star broke out after getting a chance as the Packers' unquestioned No. 1 back in 2019, gaining 1,558 yards from scrimmage and scoring an NFL-high 19 touchdowns to help the Packers go 13-3, win the NFC North and reach the NFC Championship Game. He stayed as the No. 1 back in 2020, earning 1,459 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Thanks in part to Jones' efforts, the Packers again went 13-3 during the 2020 regular season.

AJ Dillon will surely see the majority of the action at running back while Jones is sidelined.