Ref Vyacheslav Kiselev Pulled from UFC 267 After Dos Santos-Saint-Denis Fight

Ref Vyacheslav Kiselev Pulled from UFC 267 After Dos Santos-Saint-Denis FightOctober 30, 2021
UFC pulled referee Vyacheslav Kiselev from the remainder of the UFC 267 card following his performance in Elizeu dos Santos' unanimous decision over Benoit Saint-Denis.
UFC has pulled referee Vyacheslav Kiselev from his other #UFC267 assignments due to his performance during the Zaleski dos Santos-Saint Denis fight.
Many were surprised to see the fight go the distance. Dos Santos finished with 149 significant strikes to 67 for Saint-Denis, and 96 of Dos Santos' major blows landed on the Frenchman's head.
In the second round, Kiselev could've brought things to a conclusion because Dos Santos was laying in a series of punches and knees with little resistance.
How's he still standing?!
Benoit Saint Denis showcasing some true toughness, my goodness!
Saint-Denis then complained in the third round about an eye poke that was limiting his vision. Kiselev briefly evaluated the fighter but didn't call for a doctor and then allowed the fight to continue.
The criticism of Kiselev's officiating was almost universal.
Honestly the worst performance I have seen from a referee in my life. Honestly a hard job but man unreal. Makes you respect the good ones like @JasonHerzogMMA @JohnMcCarthyMMA @HerbDeanMMA and many more. I hated watching that I hope Benoit is heading to hospital right now !
Holy Hell, @marcgoddard_uk @MarcRatnerUFC I just watched the worst job of officiating at an @UFC event ever!!! Please just don't let him do another fight….. EVER!!!
ESPN's Brett Okamoto noted the Russian was scheduled as the referee for Magomed Ankalaev and Volkan Oezdemir's light heavyweight bout, the opener for the pay-per-view main card.