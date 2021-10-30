Brock Lesnar Fined $1M by WWE for Attacking Adam Pearce on SmackDown

Source: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar's attack on Adam Pearce will cost The Beast even more than just an indefinite suspension.

Pearce announced on Friday Night SmackDown that Lesnar has been fined $1 million:

After losing to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel thanks to outside interference from the Usos, Lesnar vowed to appear at SmackDown and "beat Roman Reigns senseless."

Lesnar and Reigns got into a wild brawl to start the show, prompting Pearce to send out more superstars to stop Brock's attack.

When that failed, Pearce chastised Lesnar for attacking referees and causing damage to the property. He announced Lesnar's indefinite suspension in the ring, leading the former WWE champion to attack him.

Despite the fine, Lesnar is still doing okay for himself. His return to WWE didn't immediately result in him regaining the Universal Championship, but another showdown with Reigns either at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania seems likely.