Albert Pujols on Prospect of Retiring: 'I Don’t Think That My Time Has Come Yet'

As he prepares for an uncertain offseason, Albert Pujols doesn't sound like he's ready to hang up his cleats right now.

Per MLB.com's Juan Toribio, Pujols addressed his future while speaking to reporters in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

"I’ve always said that I’m going to retire when I feel it's time," he said. "I don’t think that my time has come yet."

Speculation about Pujols' future really began back in spring training when his wife, Deidre, indicated in a since-deleted Instagram post (h/t Katherine Acquavella of CBS Sports) the 2021 season would be his last.

Pujols refuted his wife's comment while speaking to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes.

“Nothing has changed what we talked about last week," Pujols said. "I will make a decision about the future, depending on what happens this season."

The 41-year-old first baseman began the season with the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .198/.250/.372 with five home runs in 24 games before being designated for assignment on May 6.

After clearing waivers to become a free agent, Pujols signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He fared better as a part-time player, posting a .254/.299/.460 slash line with 12 homers in 189 at-bats.

Pujols is probably best served in a platoon role at this stage of his career. The Dominican had a .939 OPS against lefties in 2021 compared to a .500 mark against righties.

A 21-year MLB veteran, Pujols is one of the best players of his generation. He is a 10-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger winner and three-time National League MVP. His 679 career home runs rank fifth in MLB history.