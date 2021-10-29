X

    Dana White on Jake Paul's Claressa Shields Comments: 'I Hope She Knocks Him Out'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2021

    Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

    UFC President Dana White defended Claressa Shields and took the MMA fighter's side in her dispute with Jake Paul.

    "I hope she knocks him out," White told MMA Fighting (via Matthew Wells of MMA Junkie). "I hope he runs into her somewhere and she knocks him the f--k out."

    Shields is an undefeated light middleweight champion boxer who has transitioned to MMA over the past year. She scoffed when asked if she would fight on the undercard of a Paul bout.

    "Don’t ever disrespect me," Shields said. "I would never fight on the undercard of Jake Paul."

    After Abigail Montes defeated Shields in an MMA fight Wednesday, Paul called her a "loser" in a Twitter post:

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    I love karma <a href="https://twitter.com/Claressashields?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Claressashields</a>,<br><br>Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! <a href="https://t.co/gRTqKLZt8A">pic.twitter.com/gRTqKLZt8A</a>

    White responded to the tweet Friday in an interview with MMA Fighting:

    "So Jake Paul calls Claressa Shields a loser?" White said. "Claressa Shields is nothing but a winner, who actually fought real people in her weight class, in her own age, in her own sport, and then goes over to MMA and tries to win a world title. That's not a loser. That's a winner."

    Paul has previously angered White for starting beef with MMA fighters. He has defeated Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in boxing matches.

