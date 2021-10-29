X

    Raiders Rumors: Clelin Ferrell Being Discussed Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

    Erin WalshOctober 29, 2021

    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    It appears the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move on from edge rusher Clelin Ferrell.

    The Silver and Black have reportedly had trade discussions involving the 2019 No. 4 pick as the Nov. 2 deadline approaches, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer

