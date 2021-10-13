2021 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 6

0 of 11

Nick Wass/Associated Press

We're now more than a month into the 2021 NFL season, and the great teams are beginning to separate themselves.

The Buffalo Bills, for example, made a statement with their 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Baltimore Ravens did the same with an epic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

While a few teams are rising to the top, others are struggling to find an identity. As injuries continue to mount around the league—Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Saquon Barkley headlined Week 5's injury list—soon we're likely to see clearly defined buyers and sellers on the trade market.

And the trade market is moving. The Carolina Panthers traded for cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Stephon Gilmore over the past couple of weeks, and more significant deals are likely on the way.

The market is open until Nov. 2. Each week until then, we'll examine the NFL's top 10 trade targets based on each team's on-field and salary-cap situations, players' roles, any relevant trade buzz and a little common sense.