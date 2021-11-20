Ravens' Marquise Brown Won't Play vs. Bears Because of Thigh Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would miss Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears because of a thigh injury.

Brown has totaled 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns in his third NFL season.

Baltimore took Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft following a dominant collegiate career at Oklahoma, where he snagged 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in two years.

He made his presence known in the NFL quickly in his rookie year by catching four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-10 Week 1 rout of the Miami Dolphins. Brown played just 14 snaps.

Brown led all Ravens wide receivers in receiving yards en route to helping the team earn a 14-2 regular-season record and the AFC's No. 1 seed. He did so despite missing two games because of injury and not being "100 percent most of the year" in the words of head coach John Harbaugh.

Brown suffered a fracture in the middle of his foot near the end of his collegiate career and underwent successful surgery in January 2019.

The reliable deep threat, who has established an excellent rapport with Lamar Jackson despite playing on just 50.95 percent of his team's 2019 snaps, could be hard to replace in the Baltimore lineup.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Ravens have last year's leading receiving-yards target in tight end Mark Andrews to help fill the void, although Brown is by far the team's best deep threat.

Sammy Watkins should be the No. 1 wideout in Brown's absence, and rookie Rashod Bateman should step up to fill the void alongside him.

Other Ravens wideouts who could see more time include Devin Duvernay (if he's able to play with a knee injury) and Miles Boykin.