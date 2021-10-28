Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts headline 2021 MLB Gold Glove Award Finalists

Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts headline the 2021 MLB Gold Glove Award finalists.

Rawlings Baseball released the Gold Glove finalists at each position on Thursday:

Pitchers:

Catchers:

First basemen:

Second basemen:

Third basemen:

Left fielders:

Shortstops:

Center fielders:

Right fielders:

Arenado has won a Gold Glove in each of his eight MLB seasons. He appeared in 155 games at third base and two games as St. Louis' designated hitter this season.

The 30-year-old ranked first among third basemen in the National League with 125 putouts and 38 double plays and second with 287 assists in 2021. He also ranked second in the NL with a .974 fielding percentage.

Betts, meanwhile, has won five Gold Gloves in his eight-year career. The 29-year-old finished with 151 putouts, one assist and one double play in 2021. None of those numbers ranked toward the top of the NL for right fielders.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, a five-time Gold Glover, has also been nominated this year. He ranked second among American League catchers with 124 games and 18 caught stealing, third with 975 putouts and first with 61 assists and 12 double plays. He also had a .998 fielding percentage.

Another big name is Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who has never won a Gold Glove. However, he was phenomenal this season, ranking first in the AL with 138 games in right field and a whopping 16 outfield assists, third with 242 putouts and second with three double plays. He also had a .956 fielding percentage in RF.