Marcus Maye, Saints Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $28.5M Contract

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a contract with free safety Marcus Maye, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it's a three-year, $28.5 million deal ($15 million guaranteed) for the 29-year-old Maye, who had 46 tackles and a pair of pass breakups for the New York Jets during a 2021 season that was limited to six games for him because of a torn Achilles.

Maye was due to become a free agent following the 2021 season after he received a one-year, $10.6 million franchise tender last March. General manager Joe Douglas indicated in May the Jets remained hopeful of striking a more extensive pact.

"It's still a priority to keep Marcus here long term," he said. "We have had productive texts back and forth with his agent. We're hoping to really dive into this now that the draft's over."

However, Maye is moving on to the Saints, who adds the former Jet to a secondary that just lost safety Marcus Williams in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens.

Maye's last full season was excellent. The 2017 second-round pick finished 2020 with 82 total tackles, 11 passes defended, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Entering 2021, PFF's Sam Monson listed Maye as the seventh-best safety in the NFL.

Maye's 2021 season was cut short, but if he returns to his 2020 form, then the Saints are getting a great safety who can help keep New Orleans among the top five defensive units in the league.