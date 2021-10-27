Mark Ingram II Reportedly Traded to Saints from Texans Ahead of Nov. 2 Deadline

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly reuniting with a veteran running back.

Mark Ingram II, who played eight seasons in New Orleans after being drafted in 2011, is being traded from the Houston Texans to the Saints, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The acquisition of Ingram provides New Orleans with a strong backup behind four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. Saints rookie running back Tony Jones Jr. has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Current New Orleans backup running backs Ty Montgomery, Devine Ozigbo and Dwayne Washington have five carries between them this season.

Ingram formed a strong friendship with Kamara during their two seasons together. Ingram enjoyed the best season of his career in Kamara's rookie year in 2017. He totaled career highs of 230 carries, 1,124 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns, 58 receptions and 416 receiving yards. Both Ingram and Kamara were named to the Pro Bowl that year.

Ingram ranks second in Saints franchise history with 6,007 rushing yards, trailing Deuce McAllister by 89 yards.

Ingram's situation this season also sees a marked improvement with this trade. The Texans are one of the worst teams in the NFL at 1-6, while the Saints are in second place in the NFC South at 4-2.

Ingram led Houston in rushing through seven games with 294 yards on 92 carries. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Ingram spent the previous two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a one-year deal with Houston this past offseason.

After trading Ingram away, the Texans will rely on veteran running backs David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead. Second-year pro Scottie Phillips will also likely see more action, as he's been inactive for all but one game this season.