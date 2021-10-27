Charlie Morton Apologized to Braves Teammates After Breaking Leg vs. Astros

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Charlie Morton's first—and only—appearance in the 2021 World Series lasted 2.1 innings during Game 1 on Tuesday night because of a fractured fibula he suffered after being hit in the leg by a comebacker.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Morton had a unique response to his Braves teammates when they came to check on him in the locker room during Atlanta's 6-2 win over the Houston Astros.

"I'm sorry," Morton said, according to Passan.

Yuli Gurriel hit a one-hopper 102 mph off the bat that hit Morton squarely on his lower right leg. The right-hander remained in the game to strike out Chas McCormick and get Martin Maldonado out on a liner to first base to end the inning.

Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Braves manager Brian Snitker noted Morton underwent an X-ray between the second and third innings that didn't reveal any fracture. The right-hander struck out Jose Altuve for the first out of the third inning, but that's also when he favored his leg.

After undergoing a second X-ray, the Braves announced that Morton had a fractured right fibula and would miss the rest of the World Series. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next season.

A.J. Minter, who didn't throw more than two innings or 32 pitches in a game all season, relieved Morton. The left-hander didn't give up a run in 2.2 innings on 43 pitches.

Even though Morton was apparently apologetic for getting hurt, his performance after being hit by a comebacker is a microcosm of how the Braves have made it to this point. They had to adapt on the fly after losing Ronald Acuna Jr. to a torn ACL on July 10.

The Braves are pushing all of the right buttons and find themselves three wins away from their first World Series title since 1995.