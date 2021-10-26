Mark Few Arrest Video Shows Gonzaga HC Refusing Field Sobriety Test

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Video was released of Gonzaga Bulldogs head men's basketball coach Mark Few's traffic stop in Idaho on Sept. 6 after he was seen driving erratically and speeding.

Nicholas K. Geranios of the Associated Press previously reported Few pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence on Oct. 20. On Tuesday, TMZ Sports shared the video that shows the coach refusing to take a field sobriety test, as well as putting his hands in his pockets and using his cell phone despite police officers telling him to stop.

Few said the field sobriety tests were "totally subjective" and pointed to previous injuries that prevented him from performing them.

He also said he swerved when driving because he was attempting to control his dogs in the car. Police eventually put Few in handcuffs and into the back of the squad car.

Few's Breathalyzer tests produced blood alcohol contents of .119 and a .120; the legal limit is .08.

Geranios reported Few was fined $1,000 and was ordered to perform 24 hours of community service. His driver's license is suspended until Nov. 5, and he must use an ignition interlock device to drive for the next year.

Few apologized in a statement he released on Sept. 7:

He is suspended for the No. 1 Bulldogs' season opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9, as well as for exhibition games against Eastern Oregon and Lewis-Clark State. He is expected to return for the Nov. 13 showdown against Texas.