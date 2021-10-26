DeSean Jackson on 2014 Eagles Release: 'It Was a F--ked Up Situation for Me'

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson is still frustrated about his 2014 release from the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It was a f--ked up situation for me," Jackson said on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes. "I took that personal. That's why I did go to Washington, and every time I played the Eagles, I made them regret that decision."

Jackson was released by the Eagles in March 2014 after putting together one of the best seasons of his career in 2013, catching 82 passes for a career-high 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns.

The California native had just signed a five-year, $51 million extension two years before being cut.

The Eagles were reportedly concerned about Jackson's off-field activities and his connections to Los Angeles gang members, NJ.com reported at the time. However, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported that Philly cut Jackson for multiple reasons, including work ethic and attitude issues.

Jackson told Barnes that he didn't take those allegations lightly, adding that he thinks former Eagles coach Chip Kelly, who is now at UCLA, had it out for him.

"What bothered me was the allegations and the stories that they dug up and made up like that was the reason they released me," Jackson said. "Oh, he's a gang member. He hangs out with thugs, criminals. … You mad at me because I grew up where I grew up and hang out who I hang out with?"

He added: "It was kinda like a stab in my back. It was like, [after] everything I did for y'all? … If y'all didn't wanna pay me, just tell me y'all didn't wanna pay me."

Jackson added that he signed with Washington after his release to get back at the Eagles. He spent three seasons with the franchise before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Bucs traded the 34-year-old back to the Eagles in March 2019, and he appeared in just eight games across the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to various injuries.

Jackson was released by the Eagles again after the 2020 campaign, and he signed a one-year deal with the Rams in March. In seven games this season, the former Pro Bowler has eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson is arguably one of the best receivers in Eagles' history. He racked up 6,512 receiving yards in eight seasons with the franchise, which is third in team history behind Harold Carmichael and Pete Retzlaff.