Tom Brady Jokes He Enjoyed Facing Peyton Manning More Than Eli on MNF Telecast

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reunited with longtime rival Peyton Manning during the Manning brothers' telecast of the Monday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

During the broadcast, Brady joked with Peyton that he enjoyed their battles more than the ones against his brother Eli, against whom Brady has had less success.

Eli topped Brady when it counted most, leading the Giants to two Super Bowl victories over Brady's New England Patriots in 2008 and 2012. Brady said it must've been "something about those silver helmets" that lit a fire under Eli during their meetings.