X

    Tom Brady Jokes He Enjoyed Facing Peyton Manning More Than Eli on MNF Telecast

    Doric SamOctober 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Jason Behnken

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reunited with longtime rival Peyton Manning during the Manning brothers' telecast of the Monday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

    During the broadcast, Brady joked with Peyton that he enjoyed their battles more than the ones against his brother Eli, against whom Brady has had less success.

    ESPN @espn

    Brady: "I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli."<br><br>Eli: "I enjoyed all of our games, Tom."<br><br>Cold 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/CHL7L5Ns4V">pic.twitter.com/CHL7L5Ns4V</a>

    Eli topped Brady when it counted most, leading the Giants to two Super Bowl victories over Brady's New England Patriots in 2008 and 2012. Brady said it must've been "something about those silver helmets" that lit a fire under Eli during their meetings.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!