MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Top X-Factors for Astros, Braves in World Series

The 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves is likely to be a closely contested matchup between two evenly-matched teams. So who will be the difference-makers to push either team over the top?

Both teams have hitters on hot streaks, slumping All-Stars and pitchers under pressure to succeed.

Here, we look at three X-factors for each team whose performances will go a long way toward determining this year's champion.

Astros DH Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez enters the World Series swinging a hot bat. The ALCS MVP hit .522 with three doubles, a triple, a homer and six RBI in the six-game series.

After hitting 3-for-11 in the ALDS, Alvarez quickly got back to the production he's known for to lead Houston past the Boston Red Sox. The third-year slugger hit .277 in the regular season with 33 home runs, 35 doubles and 104 RBI.

In Houston's last World Series appearance in 2019, Alvarez went 7-for-17 (.412) with a homer as a rookie, so he is not likely to wither under the pressure of the bright lights. Alvarez is in a special zone, and the Braves will have a hard time getting him out.

Braves LF Eddie Rosario

The only batter who might be hotter than Alvarez is Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario. The NLCS MVP carried Atlanta on his back, going 14-for-25 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI during the six-game series.

Rosario was acquired from the Cleveland Indians at this year's trade deadline, and he seemed to find his groove in Atlanta. The 30-year-old slashed .271/.330/.573 with seven home runs after the trade.

As the Braves' hottest hitter, Rosario will have to provide a spark for a lineup that has a collective batting average of .250 entering the World Series.

Astros SP Luis Garcia

The Astros pitching staff is already facing some adversity before the World Series even begins. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. is expected to be unavailable due to his forearm injury, leaving the Astros without one of their most reliable arms.

With everyone in Houston's rotation likely to move up a spot in McCullers' absence, rookie hurler Luis Garcia could be key. Garcia has shown some inconsistency this postseason, giving up five earned runs in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox and exiting in the second inning of Game 2 of the ALCS with knee discomfort.

But Garcia bounced back in a big way when it counted most, allowing just one hit in 5.2 innings to help lead the Astros to a shutout win over the Red Sox in Game 6 of the ALCS. Garcia had a no-hitter going before giving up a triple to Enrique Hernandez, tying Brandon Backe with the longest no-hit bid in Astros playoff history.

Braves RP Tyler Matzek

Atlanta's bullpen has been a big part of its success this postseason, and it will have to continue to be lights-out in the World Series.

Setup man Tyler Matzek has been particularly fantastic. He set a postseason record by appearing in each of the Braves' first eight playoff games. Matzek allowed two earned runs in the playoffs with scoreless outings in eight of his nine appearances.

Middle reliever Luke Jackson has struggled lately, giving up four runs to the Dodgers in Game 3 and being pulled from Game 6 without recording an out.

Matzek has been essential as the bridge to Braves closer Will Smith, and he will have to continue to remain steady when called upon.

Astros 2B Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve is usually one of the best postseason performers on the Astros roster, but that hasn't been the case this year.

Altuve has just two hits in his last 21 at-bats and went 3-for-24 overall in the ALCS, including 0-for-4 in the decisive Game 6 victory. He did manage to hit three homers this postseason to push his career playoff total to 21.

Altuve is a fixture at the top of Houston's lineup, and the 2017 AL MVP is relied upon to get on base consistently. Altuve will have to turn things around quickly.

If he's able to return to his old form as a seven-time All-Star, it will make an already-potent Astros offense that much more dangerous.

Braves 1B Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman is typically the Braves' most steady hitter, but he's struggled to find consistency this postseason.

Freeman started the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers in a 1-for-8 slump before recording three hits and a home run in the series-clinching Game 4 win. He was cold to start the NLCS as well, going 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts before another three-hit performance in Game 3 and home runs in both Games 4 and 5.

Freeman, the longtime face of the Braves franchise, is looking to lead Atlanta to its first World Series win since 1996. The 2020 NL MVP will have to provide some stability in the middle of Atlanta's lineup if he hopes to achieve his goal.