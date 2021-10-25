Report: Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. Won't Pitch in World Series Due to Forearm Injury

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Houston Astros will reportedly be without one of its best starting pitchers in the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that Lance McCullers Jr. will not be available in the World Series because of his strained forearm. McCullers has not pitched since the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox.

McCullers tied Zack Greinke with a team-high 15 wins during the 2021 season. He led Houston with 185 strikeouts and ranked second on the team with a 3.16 ERA. McCullers helped lead the Astros to two wins in the ALDS before he suffered his injury in Game 4.

The deadline to set World Series rosters is fast approaching on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. Despite the grim outlook, the Astros are still hopeful that McCullers will be able to recover in time to earn a spot.

"Nothing's impossible for Lance McCullers Jr.," Houston general manager James Click told reporters. "We're going to take it to the very minute that we can, up until the roster deadline in a couple of days, to assess and see how he is. We will talk to the coaches and trainers and Lance to try to figure that out. We won't know anything for a couple of days."

Framber Valdez is set to start Game 1 of the World Series against Atlanta's Charlie Morton.

If McCullers is unable to pitch at all in the World Series, it would be a big blow to the Astros. Click reiterated that Houston is not ready to rule him out just yet.

"We're going to take everything we can to see how he responds," Click said. "We're not taking anything off the table. We're going to see how he is. It's the World Series. I know Lance wants to be out there if he can."