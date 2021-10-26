Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch.

Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement.

Lynch hasn't stepped onto the field since the 2019 season, when he reunited with the Seattle Seahawks for their regular-season finale and the playoffs. It's doubtful he would add much to the Bucs offense at this stage of his career if he were to head south to the Gulf Coast.

Tampa Bay doesn't need much help anyway. The team is averaging 423.4 yards per game, second-most in the NFL.

Tom Brady has thrown for 2,275 yards and 21 touchdowns through seven games. On the ground, the pair of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II (594 yards, five touchdowns) are providing ample support for the Buccaneers' dynamic aerial attack.

As Lynch told Peyton and Eli Manning, though, signing with the franchise would be a great way for him to collect a paycheck for minimal work.