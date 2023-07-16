Evan Engram, Jaguars Agree to 3-Year, $41.3M Contract Ahead of Franchise Tag Deadline

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and veteran tight end Evan Engram agreed to a three-year contract, his agent announced Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the deal is worth $41.25 million with $24 million guaranteed.

Jacksonville applied the franchise tag to Engram in March, which guaranteed him $11.3 million for the 2023 NFL season. The door remained open for the two sides to hash out a multiyear deal, though. The deadline for franchise players to strike a bargain is Monday at 4 p.m. ET.

During an appearance on the 2nd Wind Podcast (via NFL.com's Kevin Patra) in May, Engram reflected on how much he enjoyed his first year with the Jags.

"I wanted to be great where I got drafted … but that just wasn't for me," he said.

At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville. I needed the coaches I had there, I needed the relationships I've built with the guys there. I had the best time of my life the past season."

The 2020 Pro Bowler added it "was the first time in my career where I didn't want to leave the building."

The numbers speak for themselves. Engram set career highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (766). Injuries—of the lack thereof—undoubtedly played a role in his success since he logged a full season for just the second time since entering the NFL in 2017.

The 28-year-old got his first taste of the playoffs as well and had nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' improbable AFC Wild Card Round comeback over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Broadly speaking, Jacksonville is on an upward trajectory with a promising young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who showed positive strides in 2022. In his first year under head coach Doug Pederson, he threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns and finished 15th in QBR (54.5).

There's a lot the Jaguars can offer a player such as Ingram, and he showed how valuable he can be in Pederson's offense. Extending the partnership beyond the 2023 season made sense for both parties.