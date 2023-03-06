X

    Evan Engram Given $11.3M Franchise Tag by Jaguars Ahead of Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 6, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Evan Engram #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
    The Jacksonville Jaguars are slapping the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram.

    According to Spotrac, Engram will now earn $11.3 million in the 2023 season.

    The two sides will still have until July 15 to work on a long-term contract agreement. But Monday's news will keep Engram from hitting free agency.

    Engram noted during a February interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was hoping for a new deal while speaking about the possibility of being tagged (h/t Brett Hawn of SI.com):

    "It's a hypothetical. So it could happen, it could not. But you know, if that happens, I think that'll be a placeholder, you know, to get something done. I think that's kind of just the way I feel about it. And if it does come to that, you know, there'll be conversations had with my team and we'll move forward from there, but if that does happen, I'm gonna be blessed either way, and we'll figure something out long-term that can mean that both sides will be happy with this."

    The 28-year-old had arguably his best season as a pro for the Jags in 2022, hauling in 73 passes for 766 yards and four scores in 17 games. It was only the second time in his career he appeared in every game in a season.

    His athletic potential was always evident, but injuries limited him to 65 games in his first five seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants.

    With Monday's news that Calvin Ridley had been reinstated after a season-long suspension for gambling, the Jaguars are looking pretty stacked on offense for the 2023 season:

    Jags fans have to be excited about that group, especially after reaching the playoffs in 2022 and pulling off a thrilling comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.

    The future is bright in Jacksonville. For at least one more season, Engram is a part of it.