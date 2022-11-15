Lions RB D'Andre Swift's Fantasy Trade Advice for Dynasty Leagues Entering Deadline

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift continues to impress when he gets the opportunity, but those chances have been limited. It has created a frustrating situation for fantasy football managers.

Swift played 10 snaps in Week 9 and 19 in Week 10, per Pro Football Reference, as he recovers from ankle and shoulder injuries.

The third-year player has been a superstar with the ball in his hands, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per reception this season.

The only things slowing him down are those injuries and opportunities (or a lack thereof), which often go to Jamaal Williams.

Williams and Swift split carries last season, with Williams holding a 153-151 edge as each played 13 games. The difference has been profound this year, even when Swift is on the field. Williams has 142 carries to Swift's 40 in only three more games.

Swift indicated he will play more when he gets healthier, but it's getting clear he'll never be a three-down back. Williams gets most of the goal-line work, and has scored nine touchdowns this year, which will especially limit Swift's upside.

Even if Williams leaves in free agency this offseason, you can be certain Detroit will add someone to fill his role as a between-the-tackles runner who gets short-yardage opportunities.

Swift was drafted in most fantasy leagues as a first-round player with the upside to become the overall RB1 with his explosiveness and pass-catching ability. At this point, he looks less like Christian McCaffrey or Austin Ekeler and more like Tony Pollard when Ezekiel Elliott is healthy. He could have big games, but managers are betting on extreme efficiency.

It makes Swift someone to trade, both in redraft and dynasty leagues.

Other managers might see this as a buy-low opportunity for a superstar just as he's getting healthy. It could provide a chance to get low-end RB1 value.

In dynasty leagues, managers would be better off with a top rookie wideout such as Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson. If you want another star running back, you can package Swift in a deal for Travis Etienne Jr. or Ken Walker III, two players turning their ability into production on the field.

This doesn't mean you should give away Swift for nothing. He still has the upside he showed in Week 1, when he totaled 175 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown.

The key will be convincing the rest of your league that performances like that will happen again when Swift is healthy, allowing you to flip him for another elite young talent who could be more consistent.