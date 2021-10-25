WWE 2022 PPV Schedule: 2-Night WrestleMania 38, SummerSlam in July, Saturday Shows

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE pay-per-views are headed to Saturdays.

The company announced on Monday a slew of pay-per-view dates for 2022, with the company moving the majority of their events to Saturday night.

Here is a look at the announced dates.

Saturday, Jan. 1: Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8: TBD pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5: TBD pay-per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2: Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4: TBD pay-per-view at TBD location

Saturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.