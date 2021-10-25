WWE 2022 PPV Schedule: 2-Night WrestleMania 38, SummerSlam in July, Saturday Shows

WWE 2022 PPV Schedule: 2-Night WrestleMania 38, SummerSlam in July, Saturday ShowsOctober 25, 2021
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
WWE pay-per-views are headed to Saturdays.
The company announced on Monday a slew of pay-per-view dates for 2022, with the company moving the majority of their events to Saturday night.
Here is a look at the announced dates.
- Saturday, Jan. 1: Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
- Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
- Sunday, May 8: TBD pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
- Sunday, June 5: TBD pay-per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Saturday, July 2: Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4: TBD pay-per-view at TBD location
- Saturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston
