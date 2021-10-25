Oliver Marmol Reportedly to Be Hired as Cardinals Manager After Mike Shildt's Exit

Scott Kane/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals are hiring Oliver Marmol as their next manager, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal.

The 35-year-old was St. Louis' bench coach last season, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported he was "the favorite from the start" after the Cardinals fired Mike Shildt.

