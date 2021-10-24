Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Sent Mystery Offer by NFL Team; Panthers Linked

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have received at least one trade offer for Deshaun Watson, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

While unable to identify the mystery team, Florio speculated it could be the Carolina Panthers. The Athletic's Joe Person reported the Panthers are expected to be in the hunt.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported the Texans are optimistic they can trade Watson before the Nov. 2 deadline and that the Miami Dolphins remain the "most aggressive suitor."

The three-time Pro Bowler has yet to appear in a game this season, with Houston leaving him out of the lineup for its first six games.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits from women tied to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, confirmed in July that 10 women have also filed complaints with Houston police.

Florio reported in September the NFL hasn't suspended Watson or placed him on the commissioner's exempt list because the situation is taking care of itself to some extent. The situation would evolve were he to land with another team by the deadline.

The general uncertainty of Watson's status doesn't seem to be turning suitors away, nor is it leading the Texans to significantly lower their asking price.

According to La Canfora, Houston is looking for "essentially five to six premium assets." Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported the team wants at least three first-round picks and two more draft selections.

To the extent any one game may shift Miami's thinking, Tua Tagovailoa is 32-of-40 for 291 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers, meanwhile, benched Sam Darnold on Sunday against the New York Giants after he went 16-of-25 for 111 yards and one interception. The 24-year-old doesn't look like a long-term solution for Carolina.

Whether it's on the Dolphins, Panthers or another team, it seems more likely than not Watson will finish out the season for a different franchise.