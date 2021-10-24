LeBron James Signed Exquisite Rookie Patch Card Sells for $2.46M to Set Record

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A signed LeBron James rookie card went for $2.46 million at auction over the weekend.

The 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection rookie patch card is numbered 23 out of 99 made. Goldin Auctions noted the price tag is the highest in history for this specific card.

In April, a LeBron rookie card sold for a record $5.2 million, the most ever for a basketball card.

Sports memorabilia has seen a massive spike in sales and pricing in recent years, with trading cards being the most popular item.

James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have regularly had items go for seven figures during the surge.