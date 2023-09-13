Padres' Yu Darvish Shut Down for Rest of 2023 MLB Season With Elbow Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish has been shut down for the remainder of the 2023 season with an elbow injury, manager Bob Melvin told reporters Tuesday.

Darvish went 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 136.1 innings across 24 starts for the Padres in 2023. He hasn't pitched since an Aug. 25 start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 2021 season marked Darvish's first with San Diego after the Padres acquired him from the Chicago Cubs in a seven-player deal.

He's taken the field for nine complete MLB seasons (2012-2014, 2016-2021), making five All-Star Games and finishing as the Cy Young runner-up twice.

Darvish has played for the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cubs and Padres during his MLB tenure.

He was an integral part in the Padres' success in 2022 under Melvin. The 89-73 Padres finished second in the National League West and defeated the favored New York Mets in the wild-card series in part because of Darvish's dominant Game 1 win.

San Diego then upset the favored 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. in the NL Championship Series.

After the season, Darvish inked a six-year, $108 million contract to stay in San Diego.

With the Padres eight games back of a National League wild card spot this year with a 68-77 record, it's no surprise Darvish has been shut down.