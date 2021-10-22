Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell, Ty'Son Williams Fantasy Outlook After Murray Injury

Set Number:X163832 TK1

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled starting running back Latavius Murray out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury, forcing the team to rely on its depth at the position in Week 7.

With Murray sidelined, Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Ty'Son Williams should see an increased workload against the Bengals. Freeman is second on Baltimore's depth chart, followed by Bell and Williams.

Freeman has seen an increase in offensive snaps over the last two weeks, averaging 28.5 percent of snaps played in Weeks 5 and 6. In last weekend's 34-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, he led the Ravens with 53 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

But while Freeman will undoubtedly see an increase in snaps this weekend, the Ravens tend to rotate their running backs and rely heavily on quarterback Lamar Jackson on the ground.

Jackson leads the Ravens in rushing yards (392) and carries (64) through six weeks. Murray is second with 212 yards and four touchdowns on 59 carries.

As for Williams, he has appeared in four games for Baltimore this season and was inactive last weekend against the Chargers. His time on the field has declined drastically since Week 1 when he saw 51 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps.

The 25-year-old ranks third on the team with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, but he still likely won't see a high enough number of snaps in Sunday's game against the Bengals to make picking him up worth it for fantasy managers.

Bell also likely won't be worth picking up for fantasy managers as he played 32 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps last weekend compared to Freeman's 30 percent. The 29-year-old only ran for 18 yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.3 yards per attempt.

Bell is rostered in just nine percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues, while Williams is rostered in 10 percent of leagues and Freeman in 14 percent of leagues.

If you have Murray on your roster and are in need of a running back to pick up, though, New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (21 percent rostered), Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (36 percent rostered) and Houston Texans RB Mark Ingram II (35 percent rostered) could be the best replacement options.