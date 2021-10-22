Warriors' Klay Thompson 'Sick of the Disrespect' After NBA 75 Team Snub

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is upset he didn't make the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Thompson, who hasn't played since the 2018-19 season because of injuries, shared his frustration about being left off the list of the best players in the 75-year history of the NBA when the final 25 names were revealed Thursday.

He woke up Friday still angry about the snub, noting he can't wait to return to the court because he's "sick of the disrespect."

Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history, making 45.9 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from deep in eight seasons. The 31-year-old played an essential role in Golden State's championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared the frustration about Thompson not making the list, as well as teammate Draymond Green. He told reporters before Golden State's home opener Thursday:

"I definitely think both guys (Thompson and Green) are top 75, just based on winning and two-way basketball and everything that really matters more than statistics and anything related to numbers. What matters is if you're winning championships, and that's what counts. I would have hoped and thought that both guys would be on there."

Active players on the list include Warriors teammate Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant.