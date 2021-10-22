WWE HOFer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Released From Hospital After Emergency Surgery

Set Number: X159685 TK1

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was released from the hospital Friday after undergoing emergency surgery.

Per TMZ Sports, Duggan's wife Debra shared the news on Instagram: "After 2 nights in the hospital and emergency surgery yesterday, guess who just came home? Thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses at Kershaw County Medical Center which is now, MUSC. ... Now home to fully recuperate."

The post included a photo of Duggan in a wheelchair giving a thumbs up to the camera.

According to TMZ, the 67-year-old Duggan underwent emergency surgery at a South Carolina hospital on Wednesday.

Debra tweeted the following from Duggan's account Wednesday before and after he went into surgery:

Almost exactly three years ago, Duggan was hospitalized after feeling chest pains. It was discovered that his heart had gone into atrial fibrillation, which put him at risk for strokes and blood clots.

Duggan is one of the most beloved figures in WWE history, primarily because of his run with the company from 1987-93.

He was a hugely popular babyface, and although he never won a championship with the company, he did make history in 1988 by winning the first-ever Royal Rumble match.

Duggan went on to wrestle in WCW from 1994-2001, holding the United States and Television Championships one time each.

He returned to WWE in 2005 and has made sporadic appearances for the company over the past several years, even participating in the 2012 Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

Known for carrying around a 2x4 and belting out his signature yell of "Hoooooooo!" Duggan is one of the most recognizable characters to ever grace a wrestling ring.