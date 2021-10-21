Report: Erling Haaland Eyeing $41M-per-Year Contract amid Links to Man United, More

Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland could demand $41 million (£30 million) or more annually in the event he signs with a new club next summer, according to ESPN's Mark Ogden.

"ESPN has been told that senior figures from interested clubs have been made aware that Haaland expects a pay deal that would see him earn in excess of £500,000 a week," Ogden reported. "ESPN has contacted the Haaland camp for a response to the figures."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.