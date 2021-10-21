T.Y. Hilton Reportedly Restructures Contract to Save Colts $2.3M in Cap Space

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The Indianapolis Colts have freed up cap space by reportedly restructuring T.Y. Hilton's contract.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the move will open up $2.3 million for the Colts.

It's unclear if the Colts are looking to use the savings from Hilton's deal to make a roster move, either via sign or trade. They had $1.8 million in cap space prior to the restructure, per Over the Cap.

Hilton became a free agent for the first time in his career last offseason, though he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Colts in March.

The 2021 season got off to a delayed start for Hilton, as the Florida International alum missed the first five games while on injured reserve recovering from neck surgery.

He made his season debut in Week 6 against the Houston Texans, where he had 80 yards on four receptions, but he left the game in the second half with an apparent quad injury.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that Hilton "was doing fine" but that with soft-tissue injuries "we're going to need it to settle down for 48 hours." The 31-year-old didn't participate in the team's first practice of the week Wednesday.

Hilton, a third-round pick in 2012, had previously established himself as one of the best receivers in the league with at least 1,000 yards and five touchdown catches in five of six seasons from 2013 to 2018.