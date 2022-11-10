Bucs Stars Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Fantasy Trade Advice Before Deadline

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surely didn't envision a 4-5 record and their offense being largely to blame for the struggles through early November.



After all, Tom Brady returned after a temporary retirement, and there aren't many better one-two punches at wide receiver than Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Throw in Leonard Fournette at running back, and it was reasonable to expect the unit to be one of the NFL's best.

Instead, Tampa Bay is 25th in the league in points per game (18.0).



Brady's frustration has been apparent at times while yelling at his teammates on the sidelines or throwing a tablet, and fantasy football players who were relying on the all-time great are surely frustrated as well.

So frustrated that they may look to trade him in what could be a buy-low opportunity for other managers as fantasy trade deadlines approach.

While Brady has had just one game all year with more than one touchdown pass, he has thrown for 325 yards or more in three of his last six contests. The yardage production has been noteworthy, and the Buccaneers will still face a number of vulnerable secondaries down the stretch.

Tampa Bay finishes with games against the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, who are 25th, 21st and last in the league in passing yards allowed per game, respectively.

That means trading for Brady could set you up with ideal matchups come the fantasy playoffs, and his early-season struggles wouldn't even matter at that point.

The same can be said about Evans and Godwin, who figure to be productive given their track records.

Evans has never failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards since entering the league in 2014, and Godwin has surpassed 1,100 receiving yards in two of the last three years. The latter could be quite the buy-low candidate in a trade considering he has dealt with injuries and is yet to catch a touchdown.

The Buccaneers have been frustrating, but they could break out against poor secondaries during the fantasy playoffs.

That makes Brady, Godwin and Evans worthy of targeting in potential trades.