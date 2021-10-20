Gonzaga HC Mark Few Fined, Sentenced to Community Service for DUI Arrest

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Court documents revealed Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball coach Mark Few said he was "pleading guilty because I am guilty" during a Friday hearing regarding his misdemeanor driving under the influence charge in Idaho.

Nicholas K. Geranios of the Associated Press reported Few was sentenced to serve 24 hours of community service and fined $1,000. His driver's license is also suspended until Nov. 5, and he will need to use an ignition interlock device to drive for a year after that.

Few paid the fine instead of spending four days in jail.

As Geranios noted, the head coach was pulled over in Idaho on Sept. 6 after someone reported he was driving erratically while speeding.

According to the Coeur d'Alene Press, Few "exhibited several signs of intoxication" and "refused to complete field sobriety tests but provided breath samples."

His breath samples registered blood-alcohol concentrations of .119 and .120. The legal limit is .08.

"I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6," Few said at the time. "I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake."

He also released a statement on Sept. 7:

Few is suspended for Gonzaga's exhibition games against Eastern Oregon on Oct. 31 and Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 5. He is also suspended for the season opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9 but is scheduled to return for the Nov. 13 matchup with Texas.

Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 in the country in the preseason Associated Press Top 25.