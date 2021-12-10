5-Star SF Prospect Mark Mitchell Commits to Duke over UCLA, Missouri

Photo credit: 247Sports

Mark Mitchell is headed to Duke after the 5-star prospect announced his commitment Friday.

According to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits, Mitchell said he committed to Duke because of his relationship with Jon Scheyer, who is the Blue Devils' associate head coach and will take over as head coach next season after Mike Krzyzewski retires.

Mitchell is the No. 15 overall player and No. 4 small forward in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite ratings.

Duke beat out several high-profile programs to land the Wichita, Kansas, native, including UCLA and Missouri, who were both high on his list. Other schools to offer Mitchell a scholarship included Kansas and North Carolina.

At 6'8", 205 pounds, Mitchell has excellent size for his position at all levels, with the ability to dominate smaller forwards across college. His athleticism and long arms should especially help him inside, where he can finish above the rim with regularity.

The physical tools can also help Mitchell on the defensive end, where he should be able to match up with players at a variety of positions.

"Mark is an extremely gifted versatile basketball player," Sunrise Christian head coach Luke Barnwell said of the prospect, per Jacob Polacheck of ZagsBlog. "He will have the ability to affect the game every possession."

Mitchell gained the attention of many of the top programs across college basketball, eventually taking official visits to Duke, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Missouri and UCLA.

The young recruit still has room to improve, including more consistency with his handle and his outside shot, but he has the talent to make an immediate impact with his new team. Look for him to get playing time early freshman year and become a difference-maker on both ends of the court.

Mitchell should help Scheyer get his Duke tenure off to a great start as the program tries to remain a national title contender.