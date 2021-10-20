X

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Puts 'Ask 4 Help!' on Wrist Tape to Promote Mental Health

    Adam WellsOctober 20, 2021

    Dak Prescott has been using his wrist tape to send a message about the importance of mental health. 

    The Dallas Cowboys star has written "Ask 4 Help!" on the strapping for games this season:

    Dak has been writing “Ask 4 Help!” on his wrist tape this season for people struggling with mental health.<br><br>The QB has been open about his experiences with depression.<br><br>Important message. <a href="https://t.co/DeQAI4XMbn">pic.twitter.com/DeQAI4XMbn</a>

    In a 2020 interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger (h/t David Helman of DallasCowboys.com), Prescott said that he experienced depression and anxiety in the wake of his brother Jace dying by suicide.

    "I think that is important to be vulnerable, to be genuine and to be transparent," Prescott said. "That goes a long way when you are a leader and your voice is being heard by so many and you can inspire."

    Last month, Prescott posted a video on Instagram to announce the launch of the "Ask 4 Help" campaign. 

    "I invite you to join us in our mission to champion those who battle mental illness by helping them to realize their lives matter, find their purpose, always know they are not alone and to ask 4 help," he wrote in the caption with the video. 

